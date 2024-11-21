Kentucky is the last home hurdle for No. 3 Texas Longhorns on their quest for SEC title game

Kentucky (4-6, 1-6 Southeastern Conference) at No. 3 Texas (9-1, 5-1, No. 3 CFP) Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (ABC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas by 20 1/2.

Series record: Texas leads 1-0.

What’s at stake?

Texas heads into its final home game of the regular season as a top contender for the SEC championship game and a possible first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns control their own path to the SEC title game if they win their final two games. Kentucky would love to mess that up and put a ribbon on an otherwise dismal season.

Key matchup

Kentucky's offensive line against the inside-outside combination of Texas senior defensive tackle Alfred Collins and freshman edge rusher Colin Simmons. At 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, Collins is a pocket pusher coming off his best game of the season against Arkansas. Simmons has a team-high six sacks, including two last week.

Players to watch

Kentucky: Receiver Dane Key leads the Wildcats in catches (44) and yards (686) and has caught a pass in 18 consecutive games.

Texas: Junior quarterback Quinn Ewers may be playing his final home game. A three-year starter he could enter the NFL draft after this season, Ewers deflected a question this week about his future. He has passed for 1,898 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, and missed two full games with an abdomen injury.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. Credit: AP/Michael Woods

Facts & figures

Texas has allowed just three passing touchdowns all season and has 15 interceptions. ... Texas is Kentucky's fourth opponent this season ranked No. 7 or higher. The Wildcats won the first, then lost the next two by a total of eight points. ... Kentucky's Mark Stoops is the longest-tenured active coach in the SEC at 12 seasons. ... The Longhorns rank No. 1 in total defense and passing yards allowed.