Knoop throws TD pass to Biestek with 56 seconds left, Georgetown beats Fordham 28-24

WASHINGTON — Tyler Knoop threw three touchdown passes, including a 4-yarder to Brock Biestek with 56 seconds to play, and Georgetown beat Fordham 28-24 Saturday.

Knoop completed 24 of 35 passes for 220 yards with three interceptions. Naieem Kearney added 114 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, on 13 carries and Isaiah Grimes had seven receptions for 68 yards and a TD for Georgetown (3-2, 1-0 Patriot League).

CJ Montes threw a 22-yard touchdown to Mekai Felton about five minutes into the third quarter, Brandon Peskin kicked a 26-yard field goal on the third play of the fourth and Montes threw a 7-yard TD pass to Garrett Cody that gave Fordham (3-2, 0-1) a 24-21 lead with 3:58 to play.

Knoop hit Asante Das for a 13-yard gain on a fourth-and-4 play at the Georgetown 32 to keep the winning drive alive and set up Biestek's TD reception.

Montes finished 16-of-34 passing for 186 yards and three touchdown with no interceptions. Felton had five receptions for 58 yards and Cody added 57 yards receiving and two TDs on four catches for the Rams.