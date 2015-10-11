Kyle Ward TD catch sparks LIU Post over Merrimack

With LIU Post down three points at halftime, Kyle Ward sparked a rally.

The sophomore caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Jeff Kidd to put his team up 6-3 over visiting Merrimack with 10:48 left in the third and Post went on to win 27-24.

David White made a 5-yard touchdown catch and Malik Pierre rushed for a 29-yard score to give the Pioneers (4-2, 3-2 Northeast-10) a 20-3 lead with five minutes left in the quarter.

The Warriors (2-4, 2-3 Northeast-10) fought back with 14 points in the fourth and nearly tied the game on a 51-yard field goal in the dying seconds, but the kick failed.

"We've been playing those kind of games all year," Post coach Bryan Collins said, referring to the slim margin. The Pioneers had two of their last three decided by three points each.

Collins praised his team's running game, led by Pierre, who had 97 yards on 20 carries, and White, with 62 yards on 16 carries.

"They ran the ball extremely hard, they got those hidden yards," Collins said. "We mixed it up with some inside runs and some outside runs and that was the key to our success today."

Rochester 24, USMMA 17: On fourth-and-goal from the one, the Merchant Marine Academy had a prime chance to extend its 10-7 lead about five minutes into the third quarter against Rochester yesterday.

Quarterback Matt McDaniels tried a sneak, but was denied at the line by Matt Mender. Mender, a senior for the Yellowjackets (4-1, 2-1 Liberty League), played a leading role in the goal-line stand, which began at first-and-goal from the 9.

The visiting Mariners (1-4, 0-3) tied the game at 17 in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard run by Wiley Martin, but then surrendered a touchdown.

"They stopped us in close on the goal line," said USMMA coach Mike Toop. "We had a couple chances in the fourth quarter, but couldn't convert. The thing they did well offensively was spread the ball around a lot."

McDaniels, a senior from Malverne and Kellenberg High School, opened the scoring with a 27-yard touchdown run. He ran for 102 yards on 25 carries. Martin led his team's offense with 145 yards on 33 carries.