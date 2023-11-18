SportsCollegeCollege Football

Lafayette's 2nd-half eruption sends it to first Patriot League title since '13 by drubbing Lehigh

By The Associated Press

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Dean DeNobile threw for three scores and Jamar Curtis rushed for three scores and Lafayette beat Lehigh 49-21 on Saturday to clinch the Patriot League title and secure an FCS playoff berth.

The Leopards (9-2, 5-1) hold the tiebreaker over Holy Cross (7-4, 5-1) by virtue of their 38-35 win over the Crusaders on Oct. 21. Lafayette clinched its first title since the 2013 season.

The scrappy Mountain Hawks (2-9, 1-5) built a 21-14 halftime lead before Lafayette seized control with a five-touchdown second half.

In succession, DeNobile threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Dallas Holmes and Curtis ran for a 4-yard score in the third quarter. In the final stanza, DeNobile threw an 18-yard score to Chris Carasia, and Curtis ran for touchdowns of 9 and 46 yards.

DeNobile was 19-for-27 passing for 245 yards. Curtis had 27 carries for 166 yards.

Dante Perri threw for 116 yards and two scores and Jack DiPietro ran for 62 yards and rushed for a touchdown for Lehigh.

