Lan Larison runs for 136 yards, 3 TDs to lead UC Davis over Portland State 37-23

By The Associated Press

DAVIS, Calif. — Lan Larison ran for 136 yards and three touchdowns to lead UC Davis to a 37-23 victory over Portland State on Saturday night.

Larison scored on a 14-yard touchdown run that stretched the Aggies lead to 31-20 with 7:56 to play, and his 5-yarder capped the scoring with 1:38 remaining. He also scored from four yards out in the first quarter.

Miles Hastings completed 14 of 22 passes for 246 yards for UC Davis (5-4, 3-3 Big Sky Conference). He connected with Samuel Gbatu Jr. on a 5-yard touchdown pass that gave the Aggies a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Gbatu finished with four catches for 70 yards.

Dante Chachere was 14-of-23 passing for 219 yards for Portland State (4-5, 3-3). Jobi Malary added 86 yards on the ground. Chachere's 23-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Braddock tied the game 17-all late in the third.

