Last-minute touchdown by Keshawn Wicks lifts Old Dominion to 28-21 victory over Appalachian State.

NORFOLK, Va. — Keshawn Wicks scored on a 16-yard run with 48 seconds left and Old Dominion beat Appalachian State 28-21 on Saturday night.

It was the second touchdown of the game for Wicks, who had 12 carries for 82 yards.

After Appalachian State took a 21-20 lead with about four minutes left in the third quarter, Old Dominion did not cross midfield until the go-ahead drive. The Monarchs reached the Appalachian State 33 before a holding penalty set them back 10 yards. On fourth-and-10, Grant Wilson hit Javon Harvey for 19 yards. Wicks scored the go-ahead touchdown two plays later.

Helped by a targeting penalty followed by a 21-yard completion from Joey Aguilar to Christian Horn, the Mountaineers reached the ODU 23-yard line on their final drive. Aguilar then threw three incomplete passes; the clock running out on the last one.

Kadarius Calloway led Old Dominion with 104 yards rushing on 13 carries. Wilson completed 18 of 25 passes for 188 yards, including a 3-yard TD pass to Calloway.

Aguilar was 22-of-31 passing for 252 yards with two touchdowns. Kanye Roberts added 109 yards rushing on 26 carries.

In each of the Mountaineers previous three losses, the winning points were scored on the final play or the final 15 seconds.

The game, called the Oyster Bowl, was the 73rd meeting between the teams and the 12th time it was played since ODU restarted football in 2009.

