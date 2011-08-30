Laurino brothers connection key for Post

The boys from Boise could make C.W. Post a Division II playoff contender this season. Grayson and Steven Laurino played high school football in Idaho, but both have Long Island roots. The brothers spent part of their youth in Manhasset before heading west.

Grayson has been at Post for two seasons and last year had 29 catches for 390 yards and six touchdowns. Steven is a redshirt freshman quarterback who is likely to get the starting assignment as Post begins another season in the highly competitive Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC).

When they were in high school, Grayson was a quarterback, Steven a wide receiver. Steven was reluctant to switch positions. "I never wanted to play quarterback in my life," he said. "I was by no means a quarterback."

Said Grayson: "He couldn't even take a three-step drop before I left. He had no idea."

But Steven grew to love the quarterback position, just as Grayson embraced catching the ball instead of throwing it.

Both brothers played their high school games on the blue carpet at Boise State and Steven said he was encouraged to walk on at that Division I-A power. "I wanted to play with my brother again," Steven said of his decision to attend Post. "It's not about having D-I next to your name, it's about playing football with my brother."

C.W. Post

at a glanceCoach: Bryan Collins (14th year, 100-43).

Last year: 7-4, 5-2 PSAC

Watch list: Running backs are Anthony Brunetti (589 yards, 10 touchdowns), Jeff Mack 206 yards on 38 carries) and junior Thomas Beverly, who rushed for 1,094 yards and 11 TDs as a freshman. Wide receiver Joe Botti is back. WRs Kyle Hardy and Sean Persch are also in the mix. The offensive line has two prominent returnees in John Siopa and Kevin Martin. Collins is excited about redshirt freshman Mike Calicchio, a 6-10 lineman. On defense, Abrom Shepard, Kadeem Huggins, Lou Scala and Andrew Jackson are solid returnees. North Babylon freshman Golden Ukonu, who is 6-5 and weighs 364 pounds, will get a good look.

Freshman raring to go: That would be quarterback Tyler Heuer, who threw a Long Island-record 34 touchdowns last year at Oceanside. Collins wants Heuer pushing Laurino for the starting job. The coach also likens quarterbacks to pitchers in baseball, saying a team can't have too many, so he'll be recruiting more for next season. Collins' outlook: "Our target goal is to win the PSAC East and we think we have a realistic shot of winning that," which would almost certainly lead to an NCAA bid.

Prediction: 7-4