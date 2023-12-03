Memphis stays home to take on Big 12's Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 29

Memphis (9-3, American Athletic) vs. Iowa State (7-5, Big 12), Dec. 29, 3:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Memphis, Tennessee.

TOP PLAYERS

Memphis: RB Blake Watson, 1,045 yards, 14 touchdowns rushing; 50 catches, 463 yards, three TDs receiving.

Iowa State: DB Jeremiah Cooper, five interceptions (fifth nationally) and 1.4 passes defended per game (fourth in FBS). Has allowed just one touchdown in 331 coverage snaps.

NOTABLE

Memphis: Had AAC's No. 2 scoring offense, averaging 39.7 points per game along with 452.3 total yards.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

Iowa State: Won six league games for the third time, including wins over No. 22 Oklahoma State and then-No. 19 Kansas State in the regular-season finale. QB Rocco Becht is Big 12 offensive freshman of the year.

LAST TIME

Second meeting. Iowa State 21, Memphis 20 in 2017 Liberty Bowl.

BOWL HISTORY

Iowa State wide receivers Jayden Higgins (9) and Jaylin Noel (13) celebrate after Higgins scored a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

Memphis: 10th straight bowl bid is longest current streak among non-Power Five teams and ninth-longest overall.

Iowa State: Making sixth bowl trip in seven seasons and 18th overall (5-12). The Cyclones are 1-2 in the Liberty Bowl.