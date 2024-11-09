SportsCollegeCollege Football

Salter passes for 2 TDs, runs for another in Liberty's 37-17 win over Middle Tennessee State

By The Associated Press

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Kaidon Salter threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as Liberty beat Middle Tennessee State 37-17 on Saturday to snap a two-game losing skid and become bowl-eligible.

The Blue Raiders (3-7, 2-4 Conference USA) scored first on Nicholas Vattiato's 6-yard pass to Hayes Sutton. But Salter tied it with a 41-yard run in the first quarter and the Flames (6-2, 4-2) added three more touchdowns in the second to build a 27-7 halftime lead.

Cooley scored from 4 yards out and Julian Gray had a 41-yard TD run before Salter threw 4 yards to Jacob Jenkins for the final points of the half.

Salter passed for 154 yards and rushed for 94 more. Quinton Cooley rushed for 136 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown.

Vattiato threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns for the Blue Raiders.

