SportsCollegeCollege Football

Sam Houston holds off Liberty 20-18, Bearkats remain in contention for Conference USA title game

By The Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Hunter Watson threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter to Simeon Edwards and Sam Houston held off Liberty 20-18 on Friday to remain in contention for the Conference USA title game.

Liberty's Kaidon Salter scored on a 33-yard run to cap a six-play, 64-yard drive with 1:10 remaining, but the Flames failed on the two-point conversion attempt.

The Bearkats will need Jacksonville State to beat Western Kentucky on Saturday to make the championship. The Gamecocks secured their bid to their first title game with a 21-11 win over Sam Houston on Nov. 23 and will host the championship on Dec. 6. The Hilltoppers are in with a win on Saturday.

Watson connected with scoring throws of 17 and 2 yards to Evans to give Sam Houston a 17-2 lead midway through the second quarter. Watson finished 19-of-33 passing for 202 yards.

Jay Ducker added 96 yards on the ground for Sam Houston (9-3, 6-2). Christian Pavon kicked a 39-yard field goal in the first quarter and a 38-yarder in the third for the Bearkats.

Salter's 10-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Canion pulled Liberty to 17-9 with 1:14 left before halftime. Salter was 12-of-35 passing for 83 yards and threw two interceptions. Quinton Cooley had 90 yards rushing on 19 carries for Liberty (8-3, 5-3).

__ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP collegebasketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME