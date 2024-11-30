Sam Houston holds off Liberty 20-18, Bearkats remain in contention for Conference USA title game

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Hunter Watson threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter to Simeon Edwards and Sam Houston held off Liberty 20-18 on Friday to remain in contention for the Conference USA title game.

Liberty's Kaidon Salter scored on a 33-yard run to cap a six-play, 64-yard drive with 1:10 remaining, but the Flames failed on the two-point conversion attempt.

The Bearkats will need Jacksonville State to beat Western Kentucky on Saturday to make the championship. The Gamecocks secured their bid to their first title game with a 21-11 win over Sam Houston on Nov. 23 and will host the championship on Dec. 6. The Hilltoppers are in with a win on Saturday.

Watson connected with scoring throws of 17 and 2 yards to Evans to give Sam Houston a 17-2 lead midway through the second quarter. Watson finished 19-of-33 passing for 202 yards.

Jay Ducker added 96 yards on the ground for Sam Houston (9-3, 6-2). Christian Pavon kicked a 39-yard field goal in the first quarter and a 38-yarder in the third for the Bearkats.

Salter's 10-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Canion pulled Liberty to 17-9 with 1:14 left before halftime. Salter was 12-of-35 passing for 83 yards and threw two interceptions. Quinton Cooley had 90 yards rushing on 19 carries for Liberty (8-3, 5-3).

__ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP collegebasketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball