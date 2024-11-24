SportsCollegeCollege Football

Kinkead Dent, Tyler Dostin rally UT Martin to 33-26 OT victory over Lindenwood to end season

By The Associated Press

MARTIN, Tenn. — Kinkead Dent threw three touchdown passes, including a 1-yarder to Tyler Dostin in overtime, and UT Martin rallied to beat Lindenwood 33-26 on Saturday in a season finale.

Dent's game-winning throw came after Jaren Van Winkle missed a 49-yard field goal for the Skyhawks (8-4, 6-2 Big South/OVC Association) on the final play of regulation.

Jared Rhodes had a 13-yard touchdown run for the Lions (5-6, 4-4) and Nate Glantz connected with Jeff Caldwell for the two-point conversion with 32 seconds left to tie the game at 26 and force OT.

JaMichael McGoy Jr. intercepted Glantz on fourth-and-32 to end the Lions' OT possession.

Caldwell had a 21-yard touchdown run on the first possession of the game for Lindenwood, but Logan Seibert missed the point-after kick.

Glantz finished off a seven-play 90-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 13-0 early in the second quarter. Dent answered with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Trevonte Rucker to get UT Martin within six points at halftime.

Seibert's 50-yard field goal extended Lindenwood's lead to 16-7 early in the third quarter. Dent followed with a 38-yard scoring strike to Rucker and Patrick Smith added a 22-yard touchdown run to put UT Martin on top 20-18 after three quarters.

Dent finished with 272 yards on 18-for-27 passing with one interception for the Skyhawks.

Glantz totaled 327 yards on 27-for-45 passing with two picks for the Lions. He also had 42 yards on 17 carries.

