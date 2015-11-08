LIU Post's Jeff Kidd throws for 4 TDs in loss

LIU Post quarterback Jeff Kidd threw for four touchdowns and 417 yards, but it wasn't enough as Bentley beat visiting Post, 30-28, yesterday. Kidd completed a two-point conversion pass to James Higgins to take a 28-27 lead with 30 seconds left in regulation, but Bentley (5-5, 5-4 NE-10) got down field and sealed the win on Michael Baron's 31-yard field goal.

Post is 6-4, 5-4 in Northeast 10. USMMA 24, Union 14: Matt McDaniels rushed for 180 yards and two TDs for USMMA (3-5, 2-4 Liberty).

Nassau CC 41, ASA College 7: Ben Holmes was 18-for-24 for for 237 yards for Nassau CC (3-6). Holmes hit Duane Gary for a 76-yard pass that set up Marcus Levy's 7-yard TD run to make it 24-7. Ali Musa had nine tackles and a 36-yard fumble return to lead the defense.