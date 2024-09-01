McGee catches 75-yard TD pass, and the Albany defense lead in 27-21 win over Long Island

ALBANY, N.Y. — Seven McGee caught a 75-yard touchdown pass, the Albany defense accounted for another score and the Great Danes held off Long Island 27-21 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Luca Stanzani drove the Sharks to the Albany 39 in the final minute, but the drive stalled when Stanzani was stuffed for just a 1-yard gain on fourth-and-10 with 47 seconds left.

Myles Burkett connected with McGee on the long scoring throw that gave Albany a 17-14 lead with 30 seconds left before halftime. Jack Iuliano scored on a 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown about three minutes earlier.

Burkett was 12-of-26 passing for 165 yards. McGee finished with 119 yards receiving on five catches. Griffin Woodell added 85 yards on the ground on 20 carries that included a 3-yard touchdown run that gave Albany a 24-21 lead with 9:57 left.

Stanzani completed 20 of 31 passes for 179 yards with three touchdowns. Ludovick Choquette added 128 yards rushing on 15 carries for the Sharks.

