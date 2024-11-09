Long Island University rushes for 407 yards and 4 scores in a 28-7 victory over Sacred Heart

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Quarterback Ethan Greenwood carried 20 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns, and Long Island University had 407 yards rushing and four scores in a 28-7 victory over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Michael Love highlighted a three-touchdown quarter on a 67-yard burst to make it 21-0. Greenwood, who opened the scoring with a 1-yard score, added a 55-yard touchdown to cap the scoring with 10 seconds left in the third quarter.

Greenwood was 4-of-6 passing for 52 yards, and Luca Stanzani 3 of 6 for 46 with an interception for Long Island (3-7, 3-2 Northeast Conference), which has won three of its last four.

Ludovick Choquette scored on a 12-yard run with 2:06 left in the first quarter and after a Sacred Heart punt, Love added his long run two plays later.

The Sharks’ defense allowed their fewest points of the season, highlighted by Qualil Lumpkins’ six tackles and Luke Kelley's key sack.

John Michalski was 16 of 31 for 104 yards with one touchdown and an interception for Sacred Heart (4-6, 0-2).