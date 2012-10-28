Louis Johnson's two TDs help Nassau (9-0) stay unbeaten

No. 5 Nassau (9-0) beat Louisburg (N.C.), 45-6, Saturday, moving within two games of an undefeated season. "We just want to get they opportunity to show how good we are," said running back Louis Johnson, who rushed for two touchdowns. "We just want to prove to everybody that we are worthy of being in the national championship."

Junior college football has an imprecise method of crowning a true champion. There is no playoff system. The final poll usually creates the bowl matchups. Nassau was one of six undefeated teams playing Saturday.

The Carrier Dome Bowl is in its first season and will be hosted by the winner of the Northeast Conference. That will be decided in two weeks when Nassau plays in Brooklyn against ASA (8-0).

"They're a good team, they just didn't come across us yet," Johnson said.

Nassau was confident after taking care of No. 15 Louisburg (6-2), which saw its 6-3 lead in the first quarter become a 24-6 deficit by halftime as Johnson scored twice on one-yard runs and Lynbrook's Travis Lock broke loose for a 63-yard touchdown. He topped that after halftime, racing 91 yards to give the Lions a 31-6 advantage with 9:15 left in the third quarter.

"We definitely want to win a national championship and make a dynasty for ourselves," Lock said. "It really doesn't matter where we play, it's how we play."

First-year coach Curtis Guilliam played at Nassau at the beginning of the decade. He was in two bowl games at Mitchel Athletic Complex. "It was cold," he said. Guilliam has told his team to focus on winning the next two games.

"When that time comes, if we get an opportunity and we are undefeated, we'll see where we go," he said. "We definitely have the Carrier Dome, and we if we get a national championship call or bigger bowl that we feel might be worth it, then we'll venture out to them. If we are 3 or 4, we'll invite the highest ranked team [to Syracuse] and duke it out with them."

Quarterback Troy Jones added, "We came in with a goal, we are still in position to achieve that goal. We work hard every day to try and win out and be perfect. We just have to keep it up and we'll be fiend, we'll end up in a good position at the end of the season. We have to make sure we take care of [globe] next week, when we get to ASA it will be a good shootout in Brooklyn."