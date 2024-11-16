Cedric Woods makes a game-saving tackle on fourth down and Louisiana Tech beats Western Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Amani Givens rushed for 103 yards, defensive back Cedric Woods made a game-saving tackle on fourth down with 1:05 remaining and Louisiana Tech beat Western Kentucky 12-7 on Saturday for its first road win since last season.

Louisiana Tech was preparing for a midrange field-goal attempt with just over two minutes remaining to extend its lead to eight points before a tackle for a loss on third down pushed back Buck Buchanan's field-goal attempt. The 48-yard field goal was blocked by Hosea Wheeler and the ball rolled out of bounds near midfield to give Western Kentucky another shot at a go-ahead touchdown.

Western Kentucky picked up a first down on a questionable pass interference penalty to move the ball to the LaTech 30-yard line. Caden Veltkamp had an open receiver in the end zone on third down but under threw his target Then Veltkamp found Dalvin Smith over the middle for a 13-yard gain before he was immediately tackled by Woods to come up two yards short with under a minute left.

Louisiana Tech (4-4, 3-4 Conference USA) won on the road for the first time since beating UTEP 24-10 on Sept. 29, 2023. The Bulldogs have lost 23 of the last 24 on the road.

Buchanan made a field goal on three of Louisiana Tech's opening four possessions of the game — with a long of 42 yards — to take a 9-7 lead at halftime.

Veltkamp was 18 of 26 for 152 yards for Western Kentucky (7-3, 5-1).

