SportsCollegeCollege Football

Cedric Woods makes a game-saving tackle on fourth down and Louisiana Tech beats Western Kentucky

By The Associated Press

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Amani Givens rushed for 103 yards, defensive back Cedric Woods made a game-saving tackle on fourth down with 1:05 remaining and Louisiana Tech beat Western Kentucky 12-7 on Saturday for its first road win since last season.

Louisiana Tech was preparing for a midrange field-goal attempt with just over two minutes remaining to extend its lead to eight points before a tackle for a loss on third down pushed back Buck Buchanan's field-goal attempt. The 48-yard field goal was blocked by Hosea Wheeler and the ball rolled out of bounds near midfield to give Western Kentucky another shot at a go-ahead touchdown.

Western Kentucky picked up a first down on a questionable pass interference penalty to move the ball to the LaTech 30-yard line. Caden Veltkamp had an open receiver in the end zone on third down but under threw his target Then Veltkamp found Dalvin Smith over the middle for a 13-yard gain before he was immediately tackled by Woods to come up two yards short with under a minute left.

Louisiana Tech (4-4, 3-4 Conference USA) won on the road for the first time since beating UTEP 24-10 on Sept. 29, 2023. The Bulldogs have lost 23 of the last 24 on the road.

Buchanan made a field goal on three of Louisiana Tech's opening four possessions of the game — with a long of 42 yards — to take a 9-7 lead at halftime.

Veltkamp was 18 of 26 for 152 yards for Western Kentucky (7-3, 5-1).

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME