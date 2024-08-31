Shough throws 4 TD passes in Louisville debut, Cardinals defense stifles Austin Peay in 62-0 rout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tyler Shough passed for four touchdowns in his Louisville debut, freshman Isaac Brown added a 77-yard scoring run and the Cardinals scored on six of their first seven possessions to overwhelm Austin Peay 62-0 in Saturday's season opener for both teams.

Louisville flexed its muscle right away against the FCS Governors and never let up in the inaugural meeting between schools that each won at least nine games and reached the postseason last year. The Cardinals gained 56 yards on their first three plays alone, though that game-opening drive stalled near the red zone and they had to settle for Brock Travelstead's 30-yard field goal.

They added seven offensive touchdowns from there, with Shough's arm leading the way toward a 38-0 halftime lead. The Texas Tech transfer completed 18 of 24 passes for 232 yards in just two quarters, while his TD total tied Browning Nagle for the best starting debut by a Louisville QB. Jadon Thompson pulled in two of those scores for 33 and 5 yards, the second score coming just two plays after T.J. Capers' 29-yard interception return to the Austin Peay 13.

Shough's performance marked an encouraging moment in a seven-year career limited by injuries.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity, and that was kind of my thought process the whole time: just go out there and have fun," he said. "You only get so many opportunities with this game, and you never know what is going to happen. I was really proud of the way we played and how the team performed.”

Ja'Corey Brooks and tight end Mark Redman, a San Diego State transfer, caught scoring passes of 9 and 21 yards. Keyjuan Brown also rushed for a 4-yard score as Louisville outgained APSU 321-82 at the break

The Cardinals didn't let up, as Brown busted through the right side for his big score and finished with 123 yards on five carries. Ramon Puryear returned a fumble 22 yards for another TD, and Duke Watson rushed for a 7-yard score late in the third quarter.

“To get on the game field and to execute pretty well, not only the first half but the second half with some backups, was good to see," said Louisville coach Jeff Brohm.

Louisville's defense stifled the Govs in every phase, allowing them just 34 yards rushing and recording seven sacks, including two each by Tamarion McDonald and Tramel Logan. Austin Smith completed 11 of 16 passes for 53 yards after relieving an injured Mason Garcia, the only statistical highlight on a day they were outgained 571-106.

Austin Peay's shellacking spoiled the head coaching debut for Jeff Faris, who took over a 9-3 squad that won the United Athletic Conference championship and reached the FCS playoffs last season. The Govs fell to 1-31 against FBS schools and 0-3 against the Atlantic Coast Conference, but Faris was unfazed.

“When things didn’t go right, we stayed together," he said. “They’re a quality ballclub, but so are we. We need to do things to help ourselves out a little bit, but there’s a ton of things we’ll learn.”

NOTES FROM A ROUT

Louisville's 465-yard margin was its sixth largest in school history, while the point total matched its highest since scoring 62 against Duke in 2021. ... Fifteen Cardinals caught at least one pass. ... Backup QB Harrison Bailey completed all six pass attempt for 35 yards, while Pierce Clarkson hit 3 of 4 for 11.

THE TAKEAWAY

Austin Peay crossed midfield just once in the second quarter before punting for the fifth time, while their defense allowed almost nine yards per play. Faris had no immediate update on Garcia, who landed awkwardly on his right side while being tackled on a second-quarter run. He finished 3 of 8 passing for 19 yards with three sacks.

Louisville broke in another transfer quarterback in Shough, and for one game the Cardinals might have found potential playmakers after losing many of its stars from last season. The ground game produced 293 yards for balance, with Watson adding 86 yards and Keyjuan Brown 65.

UP NEXT

Austin Peay hosts Southern Illinois next Saturday.

Louisville hosts Jacksonville State on Saturday in its final non-conference game before its first of two bye weeks.