No. 21 LSU and Florida looking to bounce back from lopsided losses to ranked teams

No. 21 LSU (6-3, 3-2 SEC, No. 22 CFP) at Florida (4-5, 2-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (ABC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: LSU by 4 1/2.

Series record: LSU leads 34-33-3.

What's at stake?

LSU is out of contention for the College Football Playoff after losing back-to-back games to ranked opponents. But the Tigers could win out and have a shot at a third consecutive 10-win season under coach Brian Kelly. Florida, which is sticking with coach Billy Napier for a fourth season in 2025, has to win two of its final three games to become bowl eligible. LSU is coming off a 42-13 loss to Alabama and Florida returns home after a 49-17 drubbing at Texas.

Key matchup

LSU's shaky run defense vs. Florida's grind-it-out attack. The Tigers have allowed a combined 553 yards on the ground in their last two games and now face a Florida offense coming off a nearly 200-yard rushing performance at Texas.

Players to watch

LSU: WR Kyren Lacy leads LSU with 46 catches for 697 and seven touchdowns. He was one of the few bright spots in the Tigers' 42-13 loss to Alabama last weekend, when he caught five passes for 79 yards and a TD.

Florida: QB DJ Lagway is expected back after missing last week's game with a strained left hamstring. Lagway provides a diverse attack between his deep-pass acumen and his scrambling ability. LSU has struggled against mobile QBs all season.

Florida head coach Billy Napier talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. Credit: AP/Eric Gay

Facts & figures

LSU has won five straight meetings, the longest streak in series history, and eight of the last 10. ... Six of the past seven games in Gainesville have been decided by one possession, with 2022 being the exception. ... Since Kelly became LSU's coach in 2022, the Tigers are 15-6 in SEC games, including 7-4 on the road. ... LSU LB Whit Weeks has made 17 or more tackles in a game twice this season. ... Florida is 2-14 against ranked teams under Napier and 1-10 against rivals Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami and Tennessee. ... The Gators have scored in an NCAA-record 457 consecutive games, 53 longer than anyone else in college football history.