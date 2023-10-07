SportsCollegeCollege Football

Luke Bailey throws 2 TD passes and Drake holds off Valparaiso 20-14

By The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — Luke Bailey threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns and Drake held off Valparaiso for a 20-14 victory on Saturday.

Valparaiso took over possession at its 23 with 41 seconds to play, but the game ended with the Beacons stranded near midfield.

Bailey threw a 57-yard score to Mitchell January in the first quarter and his 2-yarder to Gage Vander Leest in the third stretched the Drake lead to 17-0 midway through the third. Bailey completed 16 of 35 passes and January made two catches for 102 yards for Drake (2-3, 2-0 Pioneer League).

Jeffrey Jackson came off the bench and led Valparaiso (1-4, 0-2) on a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives. Jackson’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Moise Tezzo capped the scoring with 1:50 to play, and the Beacons forced a three-and-out on Drake's next possession.

Jackson finished 5-of-14 passing for 62 yards. Michael Appel Jr. completed 11 of 25 passes for 78 yards for the Beacons.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering LI news as it happensDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME