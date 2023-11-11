SportsCollegeCollege Football

Maiava throws for a TD, runs for 2 more; UNLV beats Wyoming 34-14

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) runs for a touchdown against...

UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) runs for a touchdown against Wyoming during the first half of a NCAA football at Allegiant Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas.

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Jayden Maiava threw a touchdown pass and ran for two touchdowns, Ricky White had eight receptions for 144 yards and UNLV never trailed in its 34-14 win over Wyoming on Friday night.

UNLV (8-2, 5-1 Mountain West Conference), which won seven games in the past three seasons combined, has its most wins since in a season the 2000 team went 8-4. The Runnin' Rebels play at conference-leading Air Force (8-1, 5-0) on Nov. 18 before returning home to close out the regular season against San Jose State.

Maiava completed 17 of 24 passes for 234 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown to Kaleo Ballungay, and scored on runs of 10 and 1 yard to give a 14-0 lead with 8:49 left in the first quarter. After the Cowboys went three-and-out for its third consecutive drive to open the game, Jai’Den Thomas capped a seven-play, 67-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run that made it 21-0 about 4 minutes later.

Andrew Peasley scored on a 32-yard scramble to get Wyoming (6-4, 3-3) on the board early in the second quarter and Wyatt Wieland scored on a short jet sweep with 2:58 left in the first half to make it a one-score game.

The teams traded punts to open the second half before Maiava led a 13-play, 70-yard drive that culminated with Ballungay's TD reception. Maiava hit Jacob De Jesus for and 18-yard gain on thrid-and-3, found White for and 11-yard gain on third-and-9, and ran for 9 yards on third-and-5 to keep the drive alive.

Peasley was 11-of-22 passing for 144 yards with an interceptions and added 69 yards rushing on 14 carries for Wyoming. Wieland had five receptions for 72 yards.

Wyoming tight end John Michael Gyllenborg (84) carries the ball...

Wyoming tight end John Michael Gyllenborg (84) carries the ball UNLV defensive back Ricky Johnson (32) during the first half of a NCAA football at Allegiant Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas.

