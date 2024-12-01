Marshall beats JMU 35-33 in 2OT, clinches program's first berth in Sun Belt Championship

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Tychaun Chapman scored on a 10-yard run and Braylon Braxton hit Charles Montgomery for the 2-point conversion to help Marshall beat James Madison 35-33 in double overtime Saturday night to clinch a spot in the Sun Belt Championship for the first time in program history.

Marshall (9-3, 7-1 Sun Belt Conference) won the East Division and will play Louisiana-Lafayette on Dec. 7 for the conference title.

George Pettaway scored on a 5-yard run, Alonza Barnett III capped an 11-play, 90-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Omarion Dollison and Noe Ruelas kicked a 23-yard field goal with 8:27 to go in the second quarter that game James Madison (8-4, 4-4) a 17-0 lead at halftime.

Rece Verhoff kicked a 42-yard field goal and Braylon Braxton threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Toby Payne to make it a seven-point game with 2:18 left in the third quarter. On the next play from scrimmage, Jadarius Green-McKnight intercepted a pass and returned it 28 yards for a TD that made it 17-all just 7 seconds later.

Jobi Malary ran for a 7-yard touchdown that gave James Madison a 24-17 lead with about 11 minutes to play but Braxton powered into the end zone to make it 24-all with 5:04 remaining.

The Dukes went three-and-out and Marshall lined up to attempt a field goal from about 36 yards out with 2 seconds left in regulation but didn't get it off and time expired.

Verhoff kicked a 49-yard field goal before Ruelas made a 38-yarder in the first OT.

James Madison running back George Pettaway (6) tries to avoid being tackled by Marshall safety AG McGhee (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Credit: AP/Daniel Lin

Wayne Knight scored on a 9-yard reception from Barnett but Chapman's run from the 10 tied it at 33-all in the second overtime.