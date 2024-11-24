Braxton's 3 TD passes, Payne's late TD run help Marshall beat Old Dominion 42-35

NORFOLK, Va. — Braylon Braxton threw three touchdown passes and added 140 yards rushing on 18 carries and Ethan Payne ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 4:03 to play to help Marshall beat Old Dominion 42-35 Saturday night.

Marshall (8-3, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference) can clinch sole possession of the East Division title with a win over James Madison in the regular season finale next Saturday.

Colton Joseph scored on a 1-yard run for the Monarchs that made it 35-all with 8:23 to play before Braxton led an 11-play, 75-yard drive — including a 13-yard scramble to the 1 on third-and-10 — capped by Payne's go-ahead TD.

Braxton threw touchdown passes of 51 yards to Christian Fitzpatrick, 22 yards to Charles Montgomery and 37 yards to Carl Chester, the last of which set up his pass to DeMarcus Harris for a 2-point conversion that made it 35-28 with 14:52 left in the game.

Joseph was 19-of-31 for 227 yards and a touchdown with and interception for Old Dominion (4-7, 3-4) and added 158 yards rushing and two TDs on 25 carries. Aaron Young ran for 111 yards, including scoring runs of 24 yards in the second quarter and 2 yards in the third.

___

