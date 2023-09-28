Maryland aims for its first 5-0 start since 2001 when the Terrapins host a struggling Indiana team

Indiana (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Maryland (4-0, 1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Line: Maryland by 14 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Indiana leads 7-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Maryland has a chance to start 5-0 for the first time since 2001 and become 2-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since joining the conference. The Terrapins might even move into the Top 25 with a victory. The Hoosiers desperately need a win. They’ve lost to two Power Five teams, barely avoided an upset with a four-overtime victory over Akron and now have an offensive coordinator under fire over his play calling. They’ve also lost eight of their last nine conference games.

KEY MATCHUP

Indiana's ground game vs. Maryland's defensive front. Offensive coordinator Walt Bell reiterated this week that the Hoosiers are a run-first team. But Indiana’s offense has barely gotten off the ground this season. Its 3.2 yards per carry is a league low and its 108.8 yards per game is the second worst.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Indianapolis. Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Indiana: RB Christian Turner. With Josh Henderson sitting out, the former Michigan and Wake Forest runner got his heaviest workload of the season last week. Turner carried 13 times for 67 yards and one touchdown against Akron. Not only did Turner help lighten the workload on RB Jaylin Lucas, he could give the Hoosiers a strong three-man rotation when the injured Henderson returns.

Maryland: QB Taulia Tagovailoa. He comes into this week leading the Big Ten in yards passing (1,112), touchdowns passing (eight) and total offense (1,165).

FACTS & FIGURES

Indiana is traveling outside the state border for the first time this season though it did play Louisville in Indianapolis. ... Maryland, No. 2 Michigan and No. 7 Washington are the only teams in the country that are 4-0 with every victory by at least 18 points. It's the first time the Terps have done that since 1913. ... This game features the two players who share the league lead with three interceptions — Phillip Dunnam of Indiana and Tarheeb Still of Maryland. The Terrapins lead the league with seven while Indiana has six. ... Hoosiers coach Tom Allen has 32 career wins and needs one more to tie James Horne for No. 5 in school history. ... Maryland has won six straight dating to last season. The last seven-game winning streak for the Terrapins spanned 2003 and 2004.