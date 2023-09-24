Matthew Shipley's 24-yard FG as time expires helps Hawaii beat New Mexico State 20-17

HONOLULU — Brayden Schager passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Matthew Shipley kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired to help Hawaii erase a 14-point halftime deficit and beat New Mexico State 20-17 Saturday night.

Hawaii (2-3) had 15 of its 21 first downs in the second half, when the Rainbow Warriors limited New Mexico State to just three offensive possessions. Hawaii controlled the ball for nearly-22 minutes after halftime, when the limited the Aggies (2-3) to just 78 total yards.

Schager threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Koali Nishigaya that capped an 11-play, 43-yard drive that took 6 minutes, 36 seconds off the clock and made it 17-17 with 7:19 to play. New Mexico State got two of its three second-half first downs on its ensuing drive, which quickly stalled and, after a 22-yard punt, the Rainbow Warriors took over at their own 28 with 3 minutes left.

Schager completed 4 of 6 passes for 48 yards before a pass interference penalty against the Aggies gave Hawaii a first-and-goal from the 9 and set up Shipley's winning field goal.

Diego Pavia was 9-of-15 passing for 155 yards with two touchdowns for New Mexico State and added 97 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Schager's 4-yard touchdown run capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half and trimmed Hawaii's deficit to 17-10. Pava hit Jordin Parker for a 42-yard gain to the 29 but Ethan Albertson missed a 43-yard field goal-attempt wide left.