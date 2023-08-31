McCord ready to get started with No. 3 Buckeyes as Hoosiers remain silent on QB choice for opener

No. 3 Ohio State at Indiana, Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Ohio State by 29 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Ohio State leads 79-12-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Buckeyes enter each season with three goals — beating Michigan, winning a Big Ten title and claiming a national championship. This year is no different, so getting a victory at Indiana is an absolute must. The Hoosiers think they can change directions after going 6-18 over the past two seasons. An upset would certainly do the trick, but making this game competitive might, too.

KEY MATCHUP

Buckeyes WR Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. the Hoosiers secondary. Harrison returns to the state where his father became one of the NFL's most feared receivers. The Buckeyes think Harrison and new QB Kyle McCord can re-establish their prep connection. Indiana coach Tom Allen understands the challenge and is about to find out if a revamped defensive line can help a secondary that allowed a Big Ten-worst 274.2 yards passing per game last season. If not, Harrison could produce numbers that will add fuel to the Heisman Trophy hype.

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown throws a pass during an NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State opens their season on Sept. 2 at Indiana. Credit: AP/Jay LaPrete

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio State: McCord and Devin Brown. Though Harrison is the Buckeyes' top playmaker, coach Ryan Day has pegged McCord as the starter while promising Brown would see action. That means the quarterback competition to replace C.J. Stroud will continue for at least one more week.

Indiana: QB Tayven Jackson or QB Brendan Sorsby. Allen has chosen a starting quarterback but, as usual, won't announce it publicly. Jackson, the brother of former Indiana basketball All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, spent last season at Tennessee and may have more upside. Sorsby was with the Hoosiers last season and has more experience in the system.

FACTS & FIGURES

Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) is sacked by Penn State defensive tackle Coziah Izzard (99) during an NCAA college football game Nov. 5, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana opens their season at home against Ohio State on Sept. 2. Credit: AP/Doug McSchooler

Ohio State has won 27 consecutive games against Indiana, the longest active winning streak of any FBS series. ... The Hoosiers' last two wins in the series came in 1987 and '88, with then Ohio State coach Earle Bruce calling the loss in Columbus the darkest day he'd seen at Ohio State during his lifetime. The teams also played to a tie in 1990. ... The Buckeyes have not lost a season opener this century, having won 22 straight since a loss to Miami in 1999. ... The Buckeyes have 16 all-conference honorees on its 2023 roster. ... Indiana has 48 newcomers on its roster this season. ... Saturday marks the second time in seven years the schools have squared off in a season opener. The last time was Allen's first regular-season game as Indiana's coach.