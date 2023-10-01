McDowell runs and throws for TDs, leads Montana past Idaho State 28-20

MISSOULA, Mont. — Clifton McDowell threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and Montana scored on a gadget play to hold off Idaho State 28-20 on Saturday.

The Grizzlies (4-1, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) never trailed. After Eli Gillman's 3-yard run with 7:37 to play capped the scoring, the Bengals (1-4, 1-1) turned the ball over on downs and had Corbin Walker pick off a pass with 2:28 to play, securing the homecoming win.

McDowell was 13-of-20 passing for 160 yards and had a game-high 66 yards on 20 rushes. His 8-yard run made it 7-0 on the game-opening drive and his 2-yard pass to Aaron Fontes made it 14-7.

Montana's third touchdown was a 15-yarder from wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli to Evan Shafer. Racanelli took the reverse left before the lefty pulled up and hit the wide-open Shafer.

Jordan Cooke threw three touchdowns for the Bengals, but they missed the extra point on the third one early in the fourth quarter. Montana followed that with a 12-play drive that ate up 6 1/2 minutes before Gillman scored.

Cooke was 31 of 47 for 289 yards and was intercepted twice. Chedon James had seven receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns, Cyrus Wallace had eight catches for 79 and a score.