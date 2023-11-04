SportsCollegeCollege Football

McIvor accounts for 3 TDs to help Abilene Christian beat Utah Tech 24-7

By The Associated Press

ABILENE, Texas — Maverick McIvor threw two touchdown passes and added a 4-yard TD run to help Abilene Christian beat Utah Tech 24-7 Saturday.

McIvor capped a 15-play, 65-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Blayne Taylor with about 5 minutes left in the second quarter that gave Abilene Christian (5-4, 3-2 United Athletic Conference) a 14-7 lead going into halftime.

Kyle Ramsey kicked a 47-yard field goal in the third quarter and the Wildcats took nearly-8 minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter with a 15-play, 90-yard drive that culminated with a 5-yard TD pass to Taelyn Williams that capped the scoring with 6 minutes to play.

Kobe Tracy completed 25 of 42 passes for 230 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown pass to Rickie Johnson that made it 7-7 early in the second quarter Utah Tech (2-7, 1-3).

