McKenzie's 3rd TD run lifts Rhode Island past North Carolina A&T, 31-24

By The Associated Press

KINGSTON, R.I. — Ja'Den McKenzie rushed for 233 yards and powered in from 4 yards out for his third touchdown with just under three minutes left to give Rhode Island a 31-24 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Rhode Island held a 24-10 lead through three quarters, but the Aggies rallied with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to tie the game with 6:15 left.

The Rams grabbed the early lead when Kasim Hill connected with Kahtero Summers for a 34-yard touchdown to open the game. NC A&T answered with Eli Brickhandler's 7-yard TD pass to Amonte Jones and an Owen Daffer 28-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead with 14:16 left in the first half. McKenzie scored his first touchdown on a 39-yard run to put the Rams back in front and they held a 17-10 lead at intermission.

McKenzie broke free from 30-yards out with 38 seconds left in the third quarter to put Rhode Island up 24-10, but the Aggies answered with a 1-yard TD run by Kenji Christian and a 14-yard scoring dash by Brickhandler to tie the game.

McKenzie did his damage on 23 carries for Rhode Island (6-4, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Hill finished 11-of-20 passing for 137 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Brickhandler was 12 of 18 for 161 yards and a touchdown for North Carolina A&T (1-9, 0-7). Christian had 22 carries for 97 yards.

