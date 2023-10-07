McKenzie's 50-yard TD run lifts Rhode Island to a 34-30 win over rival Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Ja'Den McKenzie scored on a 50-yard run on the last play of the third quarter, Syeed Gibbs had an interception with six seconds left and Rhode Island held on to defeat Brown 34-30 in the 41st Governor's Cup game on Saturday.

The game went back-and-forth with neither team leading by more than a touchdown.

After McKenzie's run, the Rams (4-2) had a pair of three-and-outs before missing a long field goal with 58 seconds to play.

The Bears (2-2), who took a 27-20 lead early in the third quarter, had four punts and a field goal before getting 28 yards on the last drive.

After Ian Franzoni's 25-yard run made it 27-20, Rhode Island countered with Hill's 27-yard strike to Darius Savedge.

McKenzie had 111 yards on 12 carries and Kasim Hill was 16 of 30 for 222 yards and touchdown passes to three different receivers, including a 50-yarder to Kahtero Summers for an early 6-3 lead. Randy Jordan's 95-yard kickoff return put the Rams on top 20-17 in the second quarter.

Brown quarterback Jake Wilcox was 31 of 55 for 272 yards and two interceptions.. Three different plays had rushing touchdowns, including wide receiver Wes Rockett for the lead before Jordan's return..

Rhode Island has won five straight and leads the Governor’s Cup series 22-19. Brown holds the series lead 73-32-2.