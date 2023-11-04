McLaughlin, Moody help keep Harvard alone atop Ivy League with 38-24 win over Columbia

NEW YORK — Shane McLaughlin rushed for two touchdowns and Kaleb Moody sparked the defense with two interceptions and a blocked punt for a score to lead Harvard over Columbia 38-24 on Saturday to remain alone atop the Ivy League.

McLaughlin caught a pass down the left sideline at about the Harvard 35 and went the rest of the way early in the opening quarter. That score was followed less than two minutes later by Moody's 10-yard touchdown. The first of McLaughlin's two short scoring runs made it 24-7 at halftime.

Joe Green threw touchdown passes to Joey Giorgi and JJ Jenkins in the final seven minutes to give the Lions their highest-scoring total this season.

Jaden Craig threw for 264 yards and a score and rushed for 34 more yards for the Crimson (7-1, 4-1), ranked 19th in the FCS coaches poll. McLaughlin finished with 89 yards on 18 carries and Tim Dowd had 123 yards on three catches.

Green finished with 215 yards passing with two TDs and two interceptions. Joey Giorgi rushed for 92 yards on 19 carries with a score.

