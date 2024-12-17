Before Memphis' back-to-back 10-win seasons, Silverfield was on same Tigers staff with 2 CFP coaches

FRISCO, Texas — Before Ryan Silverfield led Memphis to consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in the program's 109-season history, he was on the same Tigers staff as an assistant with two friends who are now head coaches in the College Football Playoff.

The 25th-ranked Tigers (10-2) wrap up their season Tuesday night against West Virginia in the Frisco Bowl. After that, Silverfield can check on the expanded 12-team playoff. Dan Lanning and top-ranked Oregon, and Kenny Dillingham with Big 12 champion Arizona State wait to see who they will play in the quarterfinal round.

“Yeah, I wish we were in the playoff and had a (first-round) bye as well,” Silverfield said Monday. “This is a wonderful opportunity to get our 11th win. Nothing we can do about the past. ... Look, those are two of my closest friends in this profession.”

They all got to Memphis before the 2016 season with then-new head coach Mike Norvell.

Silverfield, now in his fifth season as head coach since Norvell left for Florida State, began his time with the Tigers as the offensive line coach. Lanning came in to coach inside linebackers after being a graduate assistant at Alabama, and Dillingham was first a grad assistant.

Lanning stayed two seasons at Memphis, then went to Georgia as defensive coordinator for four seasons and a national championship before becoming head coach of the now-undefeated Ducks.

Dillingham followed his season as a grad assistant with two as the Tigers quarterbacks coach, adding the offensive coordinator title in 2018. He then went to Auburn for one year, Florida State for two and was Lanning's first OC at Oregon in 2022 until being hired as his alma mater's head coach.

Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield, center, welcomes his players as they come onto the field for an NCAA college football game against Tulane in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. Credit: AP/Peter Forest

“I don’t know if he even shaved when he was a grad assistant here. And he’s doing remarkable things at Arizona State,” Silverfield said of Dillingham, who is only 34. “Just to see his growth, you knew that he was destined for special things.”

Silverfield spent a couple of days in the spring at Oregon. It was a chance for two close friends to sit down and be transparent with each other about how to help improve their respective programs.

“I’m so proud for those two and so happy for those two," Silverfield said. "I think a lot of people in college football want to see other coaches fail. I can’t wait to root for those guys.”