Mercer claims shootout over Moorehead State pulling away in the second half to seal win

MACON, Ga. — Carter Peevy threw for 268 yards and a touchdown and FCS No. 20 Mercer collected four rushing touchdowns to beat Moorehead State 48-22 on Saturday.

Mercer (2-1) built a 14-3 lead before the Eagles (1-1) rallied to take a 15-14 lead. But the Bears reclaimed the lead for good when Al Wooten II ran it in from the 8-yard line with 32 seconds left before halftime. Out of the break, Peevy threw a 75-yard score to Ty James on the first play from scrimmage for a 27-15 lead. James had 146 yards receiving on five catches.

Peevy ran for a 17-yard score, Wooten had TD runs of 30 and 8 yards, and Tyrell Coard added an 11-yard scoring run. Devron Harper had a 53-yard punt return for a touchdown for the Bears for a 38-22 advantage with 14 minutes remaining. Harper also finished with six catches for 100 yards and a score.

Carter Cravens threw for 187 yards and two scores for Moorehead State. Kyle Daly and Ryan Upp had the TD catches.

_