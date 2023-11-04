SportsCollegeCollege Football

Mercer uses 3 takeaways to keep The Citadel winless, 38-16

By The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Carter Peevy passed for two touchdowns, Ken Standley had a pick-6 on the third offensive play of the game and Mercer cruised past The Citadel 38-16 on Saturday.

It was Mercer's third straight game with an interception returned for a touchdown.

The Bears defense finished the game with three takeaways. Richie Coffey scooped up a fumble and returned it to the 15-yard line, setting up Peevy's pass to Al Wooten II for a 24-10 lead. Tavion McCarthy sealed the game on an interception with 4:32 remaining.

Wooten had one touchdown receiving and another rushing for Mercer (7-3, 5-2 Southern Conference).

Brayden Smith's first career touchdown for Mercer came on a 50-yard run with 14:51 left in the fourth to make it 31-10.

Graeson Underwood was 13 of 27 for 139 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions for The Citadel (0-9, 0-6).

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME