Merrimack grinds out 17-7 win over Sacred Heart as defense rules the day

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Tre Jordan III returned an interception 35 yards for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and Merrimack grinded out a 17-7 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Jordan took a tipped pass and weaved his way through several would-be tacklers on his way to giving the Warriors a 10-7 lead with 13 minutes to go. Donovan Wadley added a 45-yard rushing score with seven minutes remaining.

Merrimack (2-3, 1-1 Northeast Conference) stayed on the ground with 56 rushes for 225 yards and Wadley led the way with 102 yards on 10 carries. Tyvon Edmonds Jr. had 28 carries for 82 yards. Two Warriors quarterbacks attempted only eight passes, completing none and throwing an interception while finishing with minus-18 yards.

Sacred Heart (1-4, 1-2) outgained Merrimack 225-205. Each team had three turnovers.

Rob McCoy threw for 129 yards but was intercepted twice and lost a fumble for the Pioneers.

Arsheen Jiles returned a fumble 65 yards in the first quarter for the Pioneers' only points.

