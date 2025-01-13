Miami not sure when new QB Carson Beck can begin throwing. Cristobal defends Cam Ward

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Carson Beck has been through his first team meeting at Miami, and he's starting to build relationships with his new teammates with the Hurricanes already working out in advance of the 2025 season.

When Miami's new quarterback will start throwing, however, remains unclear.

There may be a chance that Beck's surgically repaired right elbow will be healed enough for him to take part in spring practice, Miami coach Mario Cristobal said Monday — but there's no timetable yet.

“There’s always hope,” Cristobal said. “You know, the sooner the better. I know we went through examinations yesterday and everything’s ahead of schedule. I’ll probably have more clarity in maybe a couple of weeks, so I'd hate to say this or that. I know that certainly for the summertime everything is scheduled to be full-throttle, full-go. But there is anticipation of maybe earlier. I just don’t have it yet.”

Beck was hurt while playing for Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game last month. He had surgery Dec. 23 to repair his ulnar collateral ligament, and the Bulldogs — when he played for them — said a full recovery was expected with throwing to begin in the spring.

The Hurricanes aren't totally sure of that timing. But they are thrilled to have landed Beck, who committed to Miami last week in a massive transfer-portal win for the Hurricanes — who saw another transfer, Cam Ward, have a 2024 season that could make him the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

Ward played the first half of Miami's Pop-Tarts Bowl loss to Iowa State. Miami used Emory Williams at quarterback in the second half, and Ward was showered with online criticism suggesting he quit on the Hurricanes after breaking the Division I record for career touchdown passes by reaching 158.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) takes the field for early warm-ups before an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Credit: AP/Vasha Hunt

Cristobal defended Ward on Monday, calling the accusations of quitting “a false narrative.”

“As we got closer and closer to game day, it became increasingly evident that Cam was more than likely going to be the first player selected in the NFL draft,” Cristobal said. “That's when decisions were made that were best for everybody. And they played out that way.

“Cam has been an exceptional, an elite Miami Hurricane as a competitor, as a player, as a teammate,” Cristobal added. “He’s elevated the profile, the exposure of the University of Miami. He is leaving a legacy that’s going to be impactful for generations to come. I mean, he’s the best I've been around, and I look forward to watching him lead an NFL franchise to championships.”

Cristobal is still getting to know Beck, who was 24-3 as Georgia's starter, but raved about the Hurricanes' new quarterback.

“He's athletic, he's smart, he's got superior arm talent, he's accurate, he can extend plays, he can also sit in the pocket, he runs well,” Cristobal said. “He's a great human being and he's demonstrated leadership qualities. He's really hard on himself, he wants to be great and one of his best qualities is that he wanted to be at Miami.”