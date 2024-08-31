Cam Ward throws for 385 yards and 3 TDs as No. 19 Miami dominates Florida in the Swamp 41-17

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Cam Ward threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns — looking cool, calm and collected on a sweltering Saturday in the Swamp — and No. 19 Miami dominated Florida 41-17 to give coach Mario Cristobal a signature victory to start his third season at his alma mater.

The Hurricanes controlled both lines of scrimmage and never trailed in the renewal of a once-heated rivalry.

“We’re starting to look like Miami in a lot of different respects,” Cristobal said.

The latest iteration of this series was a one-sided beatdown, the kind that sent Florida fans scurrying for the exits in the third quarter and raised speculation about coach Billy Napier’s job security.

Little looked different from Napier's first two years to Year 3 and now Napier has to hope “The U” is a legit national championship contender to soften his worst home loss.

“It's embarrassing, to be quite honest with you,” Napier said. “That’s how I feel. That’s how our kids feel. We’ve got a decision to make. That's what I just told them. There’s no excuses. Keep our mouths shut, show up and work. We have to do better.”

Among the most egregious miscues: Napier, who retained play-calling duties despite outside cries for him to give them up, dialed up runs on two third-and-5 plays. And his defense committed two roughing the passer penalties to extend first-half drives that led to touchdowns.

Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) hugs Miami tight end Cam McCormick, right, after McCormick scored a touchdown against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

Miami had no such issues.

Ward, the former Incarnate Word and Washington State starter, showed why he was the Atlantic Coast Conference’s preseason Player of the Year before ever playing a down in a Miami uniform. He completed 26 of 35 passes, with an interception.

“I had to prove it to myself, to my 17-, 18-year-old self when I wanted to be an SEC quarterback out of high school,” Ward said. “I'm grateful to say that God put me in position to play against an SEC team. It didn't work out how I wanted early on, but he's got a different plan for me.”

Ward became the first Miami QB since at least 1979 to throw for 300 yards in his first start with the team.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal paces the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

“I think we made more of a statement on physicality, not just on ourselves,” Ward said. “I think the best thing for us we did this game is we were very physical in the trenches.”

Xavier Restrepo caught seven passes for 112 yards, including a 24-yarder for a touchdown. Ward’s best throw, though, was a 23-yarder in the back of the end zone to Jacolby George.

Mertz injured

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz headed to the locker room at the end of the third quarter after getting drilled while throwing an interception. Napier said he was in the concussion protocol.

Mertz completed 11 of 20 passes for 91 yards, with an interception. He was sacked three times.

Bain hurt

Miami star defensive end Reuben Bain left the field after the first series and never returned. Cristobal said he has a “soft-tissue injury” that will sideline him a “week, maybe two.”

Bain had 7½ sacks last season and was projected to be one of the best defenders in the country as a sophomore.

The takeaway

Miami: The Hurricanes finally have a quarterback, potentially their best since Heisman Trophy finalist Ken Dorsey. Ward changed arm slots and threw receivers open all afternoon. He could be the difference for a proud program trying to return to glory.

Florida: The Gators showed no progress on the defensive side of the ball despite spending significant capital to upgrade that side of the ball. The unit allowed 38.3 points a game during the team’s five-game losing streak to end 2023 and picked up where it left off, allowing 529 yards to Miami at home.

Up next

Miami: hosts Florida A&M next Saturday.

Florida: hosts Samford next Saturday.