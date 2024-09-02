SportsCollegeCollege Football

Miami standout defensive lineman Rueben Bain ruled out for Saturday's game against Florida A&M

By The Associated Press

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami will be without standout defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. for at least one game and possibly more because of a soft-tissue injury, Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said Monday.

Bain was injured on the first series of Miami's season-opening 41-17 win at Florida this past weekend. He will not play when the Hurricanes (1-0) host Florida A&M on Saturday.

“It's going to be a couple of weeks,” Cristobal said. "I'll know more as these tests go on throughout the course of the day and the week. But he will not be playing this game.”

A 6-foot-3, 275-pound sophomore, Bain was the Atlantic Coast Conference's defensive rookie of the year last season and was picked to the ACC's preseason all-conference team this year. The Hurricanes still have non-conference games against Ball State (Sept. 14) and South Florida (Sept. 21) before opening ACC play against Virginia Tech on Sept. 27.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME