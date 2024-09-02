Miami standout defensive lineman Rueben Bain ruled out for Saturday's game against Florida A&M

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami will be without standout defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. for at least one game and possibly more because of a soft-tissue injury, Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said Monday.

Bain was injured on the first series of Miami's season-opening 41-17 win at Florida this past weekend. He will not play when the Hurricanes (1-0) host Florida A&M on Saturday.

“It's going to be a couple of weeks,” Cristobal said. "I'll know more as these tests go on throughout the course of the day and the week. But he will not be playing this game.”

A 6-foot-3, 275-pound sophomore, Bain was the Atlantic Coast Conference's defensive rookie of the year last season and was picked to the ACC's preseason all-conference team this year. The Hurricanes still have non-conference games against Ball State (Sept. 14) and South Florida (Sept. 21) before opening ACC play against Virginia Tech on Sept. 27.