Alejado passes for 469 yards and 5 TDs to help Hawaii beat New Mexico 38-30

HONOLULU — Micah Alejado threw five touchdown passes in his first career start, something no other Hawaii quarterback has ever done, to help the Rainbow Warriors beat New Mexico 38-30 Saturday night in the final regular season game of the 2024 college football season.

Starting in place of the injured Brayden Schager, Alejado was 37-of-57 passing for 469 yards, breaking the program's single-game mark by a freshman of 403 yards passing set by current Hawaii coach Timmy Chang in 2000.

Alejado hit Pofele Ashlock, who finished with eight receptions for 79 yards, for a 3-yard touchdown that opened the scoring midway through the first quarter and gave Hawaii (5-7, 3-4 Mountain West) the lead for good.

Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala caught touchdown passes of 15 and 3 yards for the Rainbow Warriors. Spencer Curtis had 100-yards receiving on seven catches, the last of which went for 11 yards on third-and-10 with 2 minutes play and Hawaii ran out the clock.

Devon Dampier was 19-of-31 passing for 176 yards and added 101 yards rushing and three TDs for the Lobos. Eli Sanders ran 17 times for 121 yards. NaQuari Rogers had 83 of New Mexico's 305 yards rushing and his 1-yard touchdown with 2:34 left capped the scoring.

New Mexico (5-7, 3-4) which has not appeared in a bowl game since 2016, could have become bowl eligible with a win under first-year coach Bronco Mendehall.

The Rainbow Warriors have not been bowl eligible since they accomplished the feat from 2018-21 and haven't appeared in a bowl game since they beat Houston 28-14 at the 2020 New Mexico Bowl. The 2021 Hawaii bowl was canceled due to issues surrounding COVID-19.