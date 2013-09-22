No. 15 Michigan dodges upset, beats UConn, 24-21

Fitzgerald Toussaint ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns, Desmond Morgan made a one-handed interception in the fourth quarter that swung the game Michigan's way and the 15th-ranked Wolverines dodged another upset with a 24-21 victory against Connecticut on Saturday night.

A week after Michigan needed a last-second stand to hold off Akron, Brendan Gibbons kicked a 21-yard field goal with 4:36 left to give the Wolverines (4-0) their first lead of the second half.

Chandler Whitmer threw two touchdowns and Ty-Meer Brown returned a fumble 34 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter that put UConn (0-3) up 21-7.

Devin Gardner turned the ball over three times for Michigan and the Wolverines also muffed a punt inside their 10 that led to a UConn touchdown.

Toussaint broke a 35-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and scored from 12 yards out right after Morgan's pick with 9:56 left.