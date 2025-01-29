MOBILE, Ala. — Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is focused on the Senior Bowl but his coaching future could change soon.

Kafka completed an in-person interview with the Saints last Saturday, his second with the team. Soon after that, he left to begin his duties coaching the National team in the Senior Bowl this week.

“It was a great experience. Really great organization,” Kafka said after Senior Bowl practice Tuesday. “[Saints general manager] Mickey [Loomis] and his staff, getting to know those guys and spend a lot of quality time with them over the last few days. So it was again a really good experience, and I'm thankful that I had to go through that.”

The Saints also had in-person interviews with Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver last week and Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Monday.

Despite not calling plays this past season, Kafka has drawn head coaching interest during this coaching cycle. He virtually interviewed with the Bears this month before they chose to hire Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

It also comes after his third season with the Giants but his first after coach Brian Daboll took over play-calling duties. The team ranked among the NFL’s worst in several categories, including points and yards per game.

Still, it hasn’t hurt Kafka’s job prospects or his confidence talking to teams.

“I think the most important things is, when you go into those interviews that you're just yourself, right? And you present your plan with confidence,” Kafka said. “You go through as many details as you possibly can, and really, you know, give them a good perspective of how you handle things.”

Should he stay, Kafka could regain more responsibilities. Daboll and team president John Mara discussed the idea of Daboll giving up play-calling duties although nothing has been determined for next season.

Kafka’s first season as offensive coordinator and play-caller in 2022 saw Saquon Barkley rush for 1,312 yards, his most with the team. The Giants’ offense tumbled the following season, culminating with Daniel Jones suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

But Kafka’s experience, including five seasons coaching under Andy Reid in Kansas City, has helped him maintain high interest with other teams. He’s also coaching his second postseason showcase after coaching the East-West Shrine Bowl last season.

It’s why Giants general manager Joe Schoen both touted his credentials but also hoped he didn’t sell him too much to have to search for his replacement.

“Selfishly, I hope he doesn't get the New Orleans job, but if he does, he's well deserving,” Schoen said. “Good coach, lot of good ideas, smart, good leadership. So fortunate to have him on our staff.”