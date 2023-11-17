SportsCollegeCollege Football

Eaglin runs for 207 yards and 2 TDs to lead Alabama A&M past Mississippi Valley State 30-21

By The Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Donovan Eaglin ran for 207 yards and two touchdowns and Alabama A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 30-21 on Thursday night in the season finale for both teams.

The Bulldogs (5-6, 3-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) got a 115-yard receiving performance from Jacolby Hewitt, who did it with four receptions. Alabama A&M outgained the Delta Devils (1-10, 1-7) 435-268.

Alabama A&M built a 27-7 lead before Mississippi Valley State closed within 27-21. The Bulldogs made a field goal and their defense stiffened, securing an interception and forcing a turnover on downs on the Delta Devils' final possession.

Eaglin's 17-yard scoring run on the game's second drive made it 7-0 and Alabama A&M led for the remainder. Mississippi Valley State turned it over on the ensuing drive and the Bulldogs proceeded to go on a five-play, 61-yard drive that ended when Quincy Casey threw a 14-yard scoring pass to Cameron Young for a 14-0 lead. Eaglin's 67-yard scoring run made it 27-7.

Ty'Jarian Williams threw for 223 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Mississippi Valley State.

The Bulldogs moved their all-time series lead to 25-10 over Mississippi Valley State.

