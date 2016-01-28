Missouri dismisses Maty Mauk after series of missteps

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri has dismissed quarterback Maty Mauk from the program after a series of missteps.

New coach Barry Odom said Thursday he met with Mauk in December and gave him a fresh start. But Missouri suspended Mauk again this week after a brief video was posted to Twitter. It shows a person appearing to snort a white, powder-like substance and the tweet mentions Mauk by name.

Odom says he believes the video is from “a long time ago,” but it was clear Mauk had violated team rules in recent weeks and that was the reason for the dismissal.

Mauk, a junior, was suspended on Nov. 1 following an incident at a downtown bar not long after returning from a suspension on Sept. 29 for an undisclosed violation of team policy.