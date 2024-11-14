South Carolina's Beamer likely to face one-time recruit in Missouri quarterback Drew Pyne

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer remembers watching a lot of quarterback Drew Pyne a few years back. Beamer anticipates seeing a lot more of Pyne this weekend.

Pyne, Missouri's backup behind injured starter Brady Cook, is prepping to start for the 24th-ranked Tigers (7-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) when they take on No. 23 South Carolina (6-3, 4-3) on Saturday.

Beamer was an assistant for Oklahoma when Pyne was the Sooners' top quarterback prospect. The Gamecocks coach recalled the first recruiting trip Sooners coach Lincoln Riley ever sent him on was to New Canaan, Connecticut, to watch Pyne as a high schooler.

“He was our top quarterback that we were recruiting at Oklahoma,” Beamer said this week.

Beamer and Oklahoma lost out to Notre Dame, where Pyne started 10 games in 2022. He then went to Arizona State last season before joining the Tigers.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said Cook's availability — he got hurt two games ago midway through the loss to Alabama — would not be known until later in the week. But the Tigers would plan for Pyne to start once more.

Pyne subbed in against Alabama and threw three interceptions in a 34-0 loss two weeks ago. He tossed three touchdowns in the 30-23 win over Oklahoma. Drinkwitz said Pyne has settled into the position the more reps he's gotten and is confident that progression will continue through practice and into the game with South Carolina.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer leaves the field with his son while fans storm the field after an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. Credit: AP/Artie Walker Jr.

“I think that’s just going to be a little bit easier and easier each week, as we repeat some of the same plays,” Drinkwitz said. "Different ways, but the same plays.”

Cook's string of 35 straight starts for Missouri ended last week. Beamer said the Tigers have one of the SEC's best receiver groups and any passer will look to Luther Burden III and Theo Wease downfield. “And no matter who the quarterback is back there, they're going to do that,” Beamer said.

Stunning finish

Missouri pulled off a late-game stunner to defeat Oklahoma with when Zion Young returned a fumble 17 yards for a touchdown with 22 seconds remaining. Triston Newson sacked Oklahoma’s Jackson Arnold and knocked the ball loose. Young, a defensive end, picked it up and raced in for the score. He called the play a “surreal moment.”

Playoff position

It's South Carolina's first game as a ranked team in two years. They also were included at No. 22 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Missouri was in the AP top 10 earlier this season before falling out — and returning this week at No. 24. The Tigers are 23rd in the CFP rankings.

Missouri quarterback Drew Pyne (6) throws against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Credit: AP/Vasha Hunt

Missouri dominance

The Tigers have had their way with South Carolina in recent years, winning the past five games in a series where the winner receives the Mayor's Cup since both campuses are located in the city of Columbia in their respective states.

Arkansas' Rocket

South Carolina has gotten a big boost from tailback Raheim “Rocket” Sanders in winning its past three SEC games with the last two coming against ranked opponents in then-No. 10 Texas A&M and No. 24 Vanderbilt. Sanders, who rushed for 1,443 yards at Arkansas two years ago, finally looks healthy after dealing with injuries last year and earlier this season. He's run for 100 or more yards the past two weeks and accounted for five of his 10 touchdowns during the Gamecocks current win streak.

Close calls

If this game is close, look for Missouri to call on its past success in tight contests. The Tigers have won all four one-score games they've played this year against Boston College (27-21), Vanderbilt (30-27, OT), Auburn (21-17) and Oklahoma (30-23). Coach Drinkwitz said its a complete team effort to do what's needed to succeed.

“They've all had a little bit different flavor,” he said of the games. “So, I think it’s just all three phases of the game and needing to work together to find ways to win.”

—-

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football