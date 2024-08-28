No. 11 Missouri opens the season against new-look Murray State at sold-out Faurot Field

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz was being serious when he described the No. 11 Tigers' season-opener against Murray State on Thursday night “probably the most difficult opening game that we faced since we've been here."

That's saying something given they opened against No. 2 Alabama in 2020.

Drinkwitz was speaking in terms of the unknown. The Racers, who play in the Championship Subdivision, certainly don't have the talent of the Crimson Tide. But they have a new coach in Jody Wright, who spent the past two years coaching tight ends at SEC rival South Carolina, along with about 60 new players from high school and the transfer portal.

“So it's a real challenge to have any idea of what they're going to do schematically,” Drinkwitz said.

The good news for the Tigers is that their own talent should overcome anything else.

They are coming off a breakthrough 11-win season capped by a win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, and they return several stars on both sides of the ball. Brady Cook is back at quarterback after one of the best seasons in the SEC last year, and top wide receiver Luther Burden III returns as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate and potential first-round NFL draft pick.

Their biggest change on offense will be in the backfield, where Cody Schrader is gone after leading the conference and setting the school record with 1,627 yards rushing last season. The Tigers intend to replace him with a one-two punch of transfers: Nate Noel from Appalachian State and Marcus Carroll from Georgia State.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook warms up before the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Dec. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

The Tigers had to replace more on defense — defensive lineman Darius Robinson, top cornerbacks Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Kris Abrams-Drain, playmaking linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, safety Jaylon Carlies and several others.

“Although we had a good year last year and accomplished a few things, we still have to go out and prove it this year,” Cook said during fall camp. “For the guys that came back, for the team we have now, 2024 is all that matters.”

More on Murray State

The Racers won just two games each of the past two seasons, which led to the firing of coach Dean Hood. And while Wright has no experience as a head coach, he has worked under such coaches as Nick Saban and Billy Napier as an assistant.

Murray State is winless in nine tries against SEC opponents and lost to the Tigers in 2006 and '13 in Columbia.

“Probably won't know until we line up who is starting Game 1,” Wright admitted. “Missouri I think will have a chance to win the national championship this year, so we'll know what we're made of the first game.”

Calling the defense

The Tigers also made changes to their coaching staff with Corey Batoon taking over for Blake Baker, who left for the same job at LSU. He spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at South Alabama, but Batoon also has experience in the SEC, serving in various roles at Ole Miss from 2012-16.

What a Burden

Burden probably would have been a second-round NFL pick after a sensational sophomore season, but he chose to return for another year with Cook and Co. He led the Tigers with 86 catches for 1,212 yards and nine TDs last season, earning first-team All-SEC and second-team All-America honors. He was second in the conference and ninth nationally in yards receiving.

Long route to Mizzou

Toriano Pride Jr. is expected to start at one of the cornerback spots for Missouri this season. He was one of the nation's most coveted prospects coming out of East St. Louis High School two years ago, but chose to sign with Clemson. Pride announced his intention to transfer to Missouri last December, both for a fresh start and to be closer to home.

Home sellout

Missouri announced the season opener against Murray State was a sellout, extending the school's streak to six straight dating to last season. The capacity crowd of 62,621 will be treated to a unique drone show during halftime, while the Kansas City Chiefs will have their Super Bowl trophy on display inside Faurot Field.