Montes spreads the wealth in Fordham's 27-21 win over Bucknell

NEW YORK — CJ Montes threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers and Fordham beat Bucknell 27-21 on Saturday.

Montes completed 18-of-32 passes and connected with MJ Wright seven times for 145 yards and a score and Garrett Cody three times for 129 yards and a score which occurred on a 91-yard reception. The long play extended Fordham's lead to 24-10 with 8:26 remaining in the third quarter.

Bucknell quarterback Ralph Rucker threw a 16-yard touchdown to Damian Harris before Harris converted the two-point conversion throwing it to Rucker to reduce the deficit to 24-21 with 12:29 remaining. The Rams' defense stiffened, forcing a punt after seven plays and Brandon Peskin made a 44-yard field goal.

Julius Loughridge ran for 105 yards on 20 carries for Fordham (6-3, 2-2 Patriot League).

Rucker threw for 358 yards and two touchdowns for the Bison (3-6, 1-4), who posted their lone lead at 3-0 on Matt Schearer's 29-yard field goal with 7:33 left in the first. ___

