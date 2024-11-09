Two Davidson backs go over 100 yards, Wildcats take advantage of turnovers in 31-14 win

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Mari Adams and Mason Sheron both went over 100 yards rushing and scored touchdowns, Cam’ron Willis forced a fumble in the end zone that Dixon Hudson recovered for a score and Davidson defeated Morehead State 31-14 on Saturday.

An interception by Amare Hill at the Eagles 31 led to Davidson's second touchdown — Luke Durkin's 28-yard toss to Brody Reina. Another interception by Sabin McLaughlin at the Davidson 3 led to a 17-play, 97-yard scoring drive that took nearly 11 minutes and ended with the Wildcats' final score, a 15-yard run by Sheron in the final minute.

Adams finished with 129 yards on 23 carries and Sheron had 123 on 27 for Davidson (6-4, 4-3 Pioneer).

Carter Cravens threw for 205 yards and a score but had the two picks. Nate Garnett had 124 yards on just six receptions, including an 88-yard touchdown for the Eagles (6-4, 4-2)

Morehead State finished with minus-13 yards rushing.