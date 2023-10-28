Morgan erupts for 5TDs to lead Jackson State past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40-14

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Jacobian Morgan threw for five scores — three to DJ Stevens — and Jackson State controlled from the outset in a 40-14 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

Morgan, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech who recently became the team's starter, was 26-of-36 passing for 373 yards. Jackson State (6-3, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) built a 23-0 lead before the Lions (1-7, 0-5) scored.

Morgan threw a 75-yard score to Stevens on the game's second play and later threw a 4-yard score to Hayden Hagler with 4:55 left in the first quarter. The failed point-after attempt made it 13-0. Dylan Wasson made a 24-yard field goal early in the second. With 5:25 before halftime, Morgan threw a 25-yard score to Stevens to end a six-play, 87-yard drive.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff responded with a 10-play, 77-yard drive culminating in a 1-yard scoring run by Kierstan Rogers to reduce the deficit to 23-7. Wasson kicked a 29-yard field goal as time expired to end the half.

Chancellor Edwards threw for 95 yards for UAPB.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here