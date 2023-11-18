Howard claims MEAC crown, bowl berth, with 14-7 win over Morgan State

WASHINGTON — Jarett Hunter ran for 108 yards and a touchdown and Quinton Williams scored on a 34-yard keeper as Howard beat Beltway rival Morgan State 14-7 Saturday to claim the outright Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship and its first bid to the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

The Bison (6-5, 4-1) won four of their final five games to close out the regular season.

Howard drove 81 yards in 12 plays on its opening drive, with Hunter dashing in from the 8 to take a 7-0 lead that held until halftime. Williams scored on the second possession of the third quarter, capping a four-play, 42-yard drive after forcing Morgan State to punt from its 12-yard line.

Howard rolled up 239 yards on the ground against the Bears. Hunter carried 20 times and Eden James added 16 carries for 90 yards. Williams threw for 143 yards on 12-of-22 passing and added 36 yards on 10 carries.

Tahj Smith was 9-of-22 passing for 144 yards, hitting Treveyon Pratt with a 28-yard touchdown with under two minutes left for the Bears' lone touchdown.

The Celebration Bowl annually pits the MEAC champion against the winner of the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship, the two prominent conferences of historically black colleges and universities.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here