Moussa guides Florida A&M over Prairie View A&M 45-7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jeremy Moussa threw three touchdown passes and Florida A&M breezed to a 45-7 victory over Prairie View A&M on Saturday.

Terrell Jennings scored on a 3-yard run for Florida A&M (7-1, 6-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) before Moussa connected with Nicholas Dixon for a 36-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

Moussa’s third scoring strike covered 52 yards to Jah’Marae Sheread and it came three plays into the second half. Kelvin Dean scored on a 6-yard run midway through the fourth and Tevin Griffey returned an interception 10 yards for the final score with 95 seconds remaining.

Moussa finished with 272 yards on 14-of-25 passing with one interception for the Rattlers.

Trazon Connley completed 9 of 23 passes for 93 yards with a pair of interceptions for the Panthers (3-5, 3-2).

Connley got Prairie View A&M on the scoreboard with a 21-yard touchdown toss to Tre'jon Spiller, but Moussa hit Jeremiah Pruitte from 4-yards out with 19 seconds left before halftime and the Rattlers took a 21-7 lead into intermission.

Florida A&M totaled 453 yards of offense and held Prairie View A&M to 220.