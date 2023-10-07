Muskett helps Virginia end 8-game skid, 27-13 over William & Mary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Tony Muskett threw for two touchdowns and ran for one and Virginia ended an eight-game losing streak dating to last season with a 27-13 victory against William & Mary on Saturday.

Muskett, a transfer from Monmouth, hit Malachi Fields for a 26-yard score and Malik Washington with a 27-yarder and ran 7 yards for another score for the Cavaliers (1-5). The Cavaliers, who had only achieved 100 rushing yards once previously this season, finished with 221 yards on the ground.

The Tribe (4-2) led 13-3 before Virginia's defense tightened and its offense came to life. After arriving with one of the stiffest defenses in the Football Championship Subdivision, the Tribe had trouble stopping Virginia's previously weak running game. Perris Jones led the Cavaliers with 134 yards on just 12 carries.

Virginia trailed 13-3 in the second quarter before driving 66 yards in six plays, with Muskett keeping the ball and running for 15 yards over the last two plays for the touchdown.

A sack by Alex Washington forced a 37-yard field goal on Virginia's next series, evening the score at 13. After a shanked punt gave the Tribe the ball at Virginia's 34, Coen King forced a fumble by Darius Wilson at the Virginia 20 and Tayvonn Kyle recovered at the 21.

Six plays later, Muskett laid a pass into the arms of a diving Fields in the end zone with :07 on the clock, giving Virginia a 20-13 halftime lead.

Virginia had a chance to double its lead in the third quarter, but Muskett's pass into the end zone was tipped and intercepted. The Tribe then drove deep into Cavaliers territory, but on fourth-and-2 from the Virginia 8, Martin Lucas was stopped for a 2-yard loss.

Virginia quarterback Tony Muskett (11) is lifted in the air by teammate Ugonna Nnanna (71) as they celebrate a touchdown against William & Mary during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. Credit: AP/Mike Caudill

Muskett capped a 90-yard drive with a 27-yard connection with Washington to make it 27-13 with 11:11 to play.

Muskett finished 17 for 26 for 232 yards. Washington caught seven for 112 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

W&M: The Tribe came in averaging 258 rushing yards, and when Virginia was effective in slowing that down, its pressure on Wilson kept him from getting anything going in the passing game. Wilson finished 14 of 18 for just 72 yards.

William & Mary quarterback Darius Wilson (11) tries to reach across the goal line for a score but is stopped short by Virginia defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter (90) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. Credit: AP/Mike Caudill

Virginia: Muskett started slow, overthrowing several open receivers and losing a fumble that led to a Tribe touchdown, but when he warmed up, throwing the ball and running with it, the Cavaliers started clicking. On their last three scoring drives of the first half, they had nine plays that covered 10 yards or more.

UP NEXT

The Tribe has a bye week before playing Towson at home.

Virginia has a bye week before facing four Top 25 teams in the next five weeks.